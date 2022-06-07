The Nashville LGBT Chamber hosted its ninth annual Pride in Business Awards on June 3 at the Music City Center.
Winners
President’s Award: Mac Huffington
Corporate Partner of the Year: Nashville Predators (Nashville Soccer Club and Vanderbilt University nominated)
LGBT Business of the Year: Turnip Truck (Clifton + Leopold and Cloud Rides/Big Drag Bus nominated)
Business Leader of the Year: David Andrews (Selena Hayes and Elliot Noble Holt nominated)
Allied Business of the Year: Diskin Cider (Acme Feed & Seed and Virgin Hotel Nashville nominated)
Nonprofit of the Year: Oasis Center (Big Brothers Big Sisters and Nashville Repertory Theater nominated)
Business Resource Group of the Year: Amazon (Bass, Berry & Sims and Dell Technologies nominated)
Advocate of the Year: Joseph Clark (Eddie Mannis and Jennifer Pritzker nominated)
Photos via MPack Photography/Nashville LGBT Chamber
