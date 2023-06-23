Nashville-based homebuilder Legacy South earlier this month unveiled its new Maple Grove residential development in East Nashville.
The 48-home community includes townhomes and single-family homes and is located on Maplewood Trace.
Real estate brokers, prospective buyers and community members were among those invited to the grand opening event.
Photos by Rodney Marsh
