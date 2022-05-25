Nashville law firm Ferraro Hancock & Associates recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with a reception at Deacon's New South.
Slideshow — Law firm celebrates 30th anniversary
Ferraro Hancock & Associates welcomes friends, former colleagues to Deacon’s New South
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Staff Reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending
-
Subscribers onlyDeveloper has site of future Publix under contract
-
Subscribers onlySoBro parcels near hotels fetch $35M
-
Subscribers onlyPrivate equity firm buys Captain D’s again
-
Subscribers onlyWork starts on Fairgrounds project with $123M price tag
-
Subscribers onlyAverage annual value, no-movement clause final snags in Forsberg deal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.