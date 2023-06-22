Impact100 earlier this month hosted it’s The Big Reveal at Barge Design Solution.
The organization announced that it has awarded $229,000 in grants to local nonprofits this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Impact100 earlier this month hosted it’s The Big Reveal at Barge Design Solution.
The organization announced that it has awarded $229,000 in grants to local nonprofits this year.
Since Impact100 was founded in 2014, the organization has given more than $1 million to 17 nonprofits.
At the event, Crossroads Campus development director Dott Freeman addressed the group. Crossroads was awarded $100,000 for a North Nashville campus last year.
Photos by KPL Photography
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.