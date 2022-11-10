Impact100 Nashville, a women's philanthropic group, has awarded $250,000 in grants to four nonprofit organizations working on ending “a debilitating social cycle such as addiction, homelessness, infant mortality or incarceration.”
Community Resource Center and Crossroads Campus were awarded $100,000 each, while $25,000 is going to both BeWell in School and Homeland Heart Birth & Wellness Collective.
Nearly 30 organizations submitted applications and eight finalists presented their projects live at the Nov. 3 annual voting event and celebration at Studio Bank in Franklin.
“We congratulate all of the awardees for their dedication to our rigorous grants process and for the incredible work they do to strengthen our communities,” said Ginger Duncan, Impact100 Nashville board president. “Each organization serves thousands of people in the greater Nashville area so they can thrive and prosper through education, social emotional wellness and access to basic needs and opportunities for economic mobility.”
The group will hold a grant award celebration on Nov. 29.
Photos by KPL Photography