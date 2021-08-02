The team behind the Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville hotel last week hosted a ribbon-cutting for the Molloy Street property two blocks from Broadway. Helping introduce the hotel — which has 252 rooms, 11 suites, meeting and event space and the Ella’s restaurant and Lala’s pool bar on the ninth floor — were General Manager Roberto Intriago and officials from Hyatt and the local ownership group led by Michael Hayes of C.B. Ragland.
Photos courtesy of Hyatt
(0) comments
