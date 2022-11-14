Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based shoe retailer, unveiled its new headquarters at an event on Nov. 3.
The company, whose brands include Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh, is downsizing via a “much more efficient use of space,” from more than 300,000 square feet on Murfreesboro Road, where the company has been located for more than 50 years, to about 180,000 square feet on Marriott Drive. About 855 employees are making the move to the new office, which was home to Bridgestone Americas before the company’s move downtown.