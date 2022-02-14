GBT Realty brought together partners, brokers and others for a late-January unveiling of its forthcoming Eden House development.
The event was held at Richland Country Club and included a presentation with details about the project.
Eden House will rise 16 stories and include 92 luxury residences. It is being designed by Nashville-based Gresham Smith, with interior design by LYNE Interiors. Groundbreaking is expected this spring, with an opening to follow in spring 2024.
Compass Development Marketing Group is the listing broker for Eden House.
Photos via Jason Bihler Photography
