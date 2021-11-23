In October, Turner Construction Company, the Nashville Sports Council and ACEC Tennessee hosted a panel titled “The Future of Sports Facilities.”
The event was at one such facility: First Horizon Park.
Turner’s John Gromos moderated the conversation about how sports facilities are expected to change over the next decade. Participants included Gensler architect Demetra Thornton, Nashville Sports Council President and CEO Scott Ramsey, Turner Senior Vice President Dewey Newton and Legends General Manager and Vice President Todd Fleming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.