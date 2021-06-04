A group of owners of downtown’s Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville gathered in person for the first time late last month shortly after workers topped out the 40-story tower overlooking the Cumberland River. The team of developers, led by Congress Group and joined by AECOM Capital Real Estate and Junius Real Estate Partners, hosted the event on the amenity deck of the neighboring 222 Building with the help of The Rutledge at Four Seasons Nashville restaurant, musician Kevin Monahan, Baked in Nashville, Vroom Vroom Balloon, A Village of Flowers and White Door Events.
Photos by Jason Bihler Photography
