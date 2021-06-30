The team at Brookfield Properties last week hosted an official grand opening party for their Fifth + Broadway mixed-use property downtown. Brookfield employees and leaders as well as development and project partners and other community members.
Hosted by Grand Ole Opry announcer Bill Cody, the event on the Assembly Food Hall rooftop featured remarks from Mayor John Cooper and Fifth + Broadway General Manager Tom Miller, who also announced a $20,000 donation from Brookfield to Metro Nashville Public Schools’ visual and performing arts program. The gathering was headlined by special performances from country music stars Kip Moore and Lee Brice, with a special guest appearance by Carly Pearce.
Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Fifth + Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.