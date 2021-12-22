For ESa’s 60th anniversary celebration, the regional architectural firm turned to a new building that they designed: the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University.
ESa’s birthday party was Dec. 9 at the newly opened building. Special guests Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley were in attendance.
The firm was founded by Earl Swensson in 1961 and has been involved in the design of some of the city’s most recognizable buildings, including Gaylord Opryland Hotel and the AT&T Tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.