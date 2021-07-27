The team at Engel & Völkers Nashville recently celebrated the opening of its new real estate shop in Green Hills with a ribbon cutting and reception. The opening of the store on Hillsboro Circle follows the real estate company’s acquisition, announced last month, of Pareto Realty in Williamson County. More than 100 guests attended the gathering; among them were Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Engel & Völkers Americas Vice President Nathan Kimpel.
Photos courtesy of Engel & Völkers Nashville
(0) comments
