The Civic Design Center on Friday hosted a housing-focused keynote speech and panel discussion for its annual celebration at Music City Center. “Reframing the Housing Conversation” aimed to encourage people to support higher density development in their neighborhoods, and Ernest Brown with national housing advocacy group YIMBY Action was the keynote speaker.
Panelists included Gina Emmanuel, an architect and chair of the Metropolitan Housing Trust Fund Commission, and Colby Sledge, District 17 Metro councilmember. Civic Design Center CEO Gary Gaston was also honored for two decades with the organization.