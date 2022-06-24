A.W.A.K.E. Nashville (Advocating for Wellness, Accessibility, and Knowledge of injustice facing the Elderly), a nonprofit that advocates for seniors, earlier this month joined real estate development company Legacy South to host an event focused on affordable housing for seniors. The event was a reunion for displaced former North Park Village Senior Community residents.
The event marked the initiation of a partnership between A.W.A.K.E. and Legacy South, which has pledged to donate a portion of home sale proceeds to the new nonprofit.
