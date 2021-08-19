Jamie Dunham and Melinda Hudgins Noblitt, the hosts of the Lipstick Economy podcast, last week welcomed more than 200 women to the fifth installment of the Red Letter Day conference focused on marketing to women. The gathering featured seven online workshops as well as a live panel and evening reception at the National Museum of African American Music. Among the day’s speakers were:
• Susanne Post, founder of Shear Haven
• Tuwisha Rogers Simpson, vice president of brand and partnerships at National Museum of African American Music
• Rita Mitchell, past YWCA board chair
• Beverly Keel, dean of MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment
• Kate Jerkens, senior VP of sales and marketing for Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey
Photos courtesy of Red Letter Day
(1) comment
This event is always one of the best!
