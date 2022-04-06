The annual Small & Diverse Business Forum and Supplier Diversity Fair, held March 29 at Music City Center, was a chance for entrepreneurs and small business owners to network, ask questions and seek advice.
The event included two workshops: “Constructing Your Pitch” and “The Nuts and Bolts of Raising Capital.”
Chris Steigerwald, operations vice president at Messer Construction, said that attending the event could open up doors to other businesses showing an interest in his company.
“This event is important for the primary reason of driving inclusion and opportunity,” he said.
The first panel featured Bill McClesky, founder of Mitech Partners LLC; DomoniqueTownsend, founder and chief employee engineer for We Optimize Works; Isaac Addae, chief strategy officer at Pivot Technology School; John Murdock, chief program and chief operating officer of Nashville Entrepreneur Center; and Karen Williams, founder of Cultural Avid.
The second panel included Herman Hicks, vice president at First Horizon Bank; Clifton Harris, president and CEO of Urban League of Middle Tennessee; Henry Hicks, president of National Museum of African American Music; Chris Poole, CEO at ThriveAP; and Dewayne Scott of TDS & Associates.
Participants delivered guidance on pitching, selling, engaging customers and raising funds.
“Those are some foundational tools and practical takeaways business owners can use to help impact their business positively,” McCleskey said.
“Information like that is valuable to entrepreneurs because you’re learning things you often don’t know you need to know,” Addae added.
Another speaker, Williams, gave suggestions for pitching: "Understand that you have to do some research on the company before you go into the room, but when you go into the room listen because what you think may not be what the potential client has as a pain point.”
Hicks added that he believes small businesses can help address the wealth gap.
“With the wealth gap comes all these other gaps,” Hicks said. “That is 50 percent of what small businesses have to overcome, especially diverse small businesses. ... It is important to close the wealth gap because if we close it that means these businesses have more equity, which then yields more access to capital.”
