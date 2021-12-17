Southwest Airlines has announced a future route connecting Nashville International Airport to Portland (Maine) International Jetport.
According to a release, the service connecting BNA and the New England state will begin June 11. The flight will be offered only on Saturdays.
Portland International Jetport is a public airport located about two miles west of downtown Portland. It accommodates about 2 million passengers annually.
With a metropolitan statistical area population of approximately 550,000, Portland is Maine’s largest city and ranks among the most influential municipalities located in New England. The city is known for its historic residential districts and a craft-centric food and beverage scene.
Also of note, from June 5 to Sept. 5, 2022, Southwest will fly 138 daily departures from BNA. This is the single-greatest scheduled number of daily departures for Southwest in its history at Nashville International Airport, according to the release.
In addition to new service to Portland, Maine, and resumed service to Portland, Oregon, and Oklahoma City, Southwest is increasing daily frequency to key markets, the release notes.
The announcement comes as competition intensifies related to air travel in the Northeast. For example, and via their so-called Northeast Alliance (NEA), JetBlue and American Airlines this week announced nine new routes across both airlines in New York and Boston. According to a release, the NEA offers more frequencies in New York and Boston than any other airline.
