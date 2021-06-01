Ryman Hospitality Properties executives are looking to take advantage of the company’s stock climbing within range of its pre-pandemic levels by planning to sell up to 4 million shares on the open market.
Nashville-based Ryman, which owns the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and the Ryman Auditorium, among other properties, last week signed up 11 investment banks to be sales agents for the at-the-market sales push. The company will pay them up to 2 percent of the proceeds they generate.
The money raised through the program — more than $300 million at current prices — will go toward paying down some of Ryman Hospitality’s debts. Those include $190 million of revolving credit and term loans with balances of $300 million and $380 million. Chairman and CEO Colin Reed and his team are adding a bit to their revolving debt load via their planned $210 million acquisition of the 35 percent of the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center near Denver that they did not already own as well as 130 adjacent acres.
Ryman shares (Ticker: RHP) were up more than 3 percent to $77.51 Tuesday afternoon. Year to date, they have climbed about 20 percent, growing the company’s market capitalization to nearly $4.3 billion. They began 2020 around $85.
