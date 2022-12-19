Cindy Clinton children's museum

Cindy Clinton 

Cindy Clinton started her quest to bring a children’s museum to Nashville six years ago. The retired teacher is encouraged by the five or 10 emails per day she receives from people with suggestions for exhibits, hoping to subscribe to the newsletter, donating to the effort or just to showing support for the idea. 

Nashville appears to be one of a few U.S. cities that does not yet have a designated children’s museum, which Clinton explained will focus on a younger demographic than the Adventure Science Center. (In Tennessee alone, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville have children's museuem.) 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.