Nashville International Airport officials have announced that Sunday, Sept. 19, was the busiest day at BNA since the coronavirus pandemic began full-scale 18 months ago in March 2020.
According to a release, the 30,589 departing screened passengers on Sunday is a figure that is just below the airport’s all-time departing passenger high of 32,828, set in October 2019.
Of note, Sunday’s numbers ranked BNA as the 20th busiest airport in the country for that day. Comparatively, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, there were 11,184 departing screened passengers.
Additionally, in September, BNA is offering service to 80 nonstop markets and is seeing 262 daily departures.
“Sunday’s passenger volume is the best we’ve seen in almost two years, which is very welcome news and an encouraging sign of recovery as we emerge from the pandemic,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release. “As confidence returns to air travel, we are continuing to increase air service opportunities and enhance ongoing COVID-19 safety measures. All the while, we’re building a bigger, better airport to serve even more passengers with our BNA Vision expansion and renovation program. We’re excited to welcome more and more travelers back to BNA and see a bright future on the horizon.”
Historical marker recognizes Gerst House restaurant
The Nashville Department of Transportation will install an historical marker recognizing the original location of the Gerst House restaurant at the intersection of Second Avenue North and Union Street near Nashville Public Square Park.
According to a release, the installation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 9:00 a.m., with representatives from the Metro Historical Commission to attend.
This is the sixth beer-related historical marker commissioned by local beer historian and brewer Scott Mertie and his wife, Candy.
The Gerst House opened in 1955, a year after the closing of the famous Gerst Brewery. Due to its proximity to the Metro Court House and State Capital building, the Gerst House was frequented by attorneys, politicians and journalists. William “Bill” J. Gerst III sought to serve traditional German food as a way to continue his grandfather’s brewery legacy. After his death in 1968, his daughter Gene Ritter continued the tradition until the restaurant moved across the river as part of Nashville’s urban development plan for the Public Square in 1970.
“As Nashville continues to grow, I think it is exceptional that we are still honoring the history of Nashville institutions such as the Gerst House. Every new marker that we install just adds to the richness of our understanding of early life in Middle Tennessee and the integral part that brewing had in it,” Jessica Reeves, historic preservationist with the Metro Historical Commission, said in the release. “The Historical Commission is so thankful to have the support of community partners like Scott Mertie, who is a tireless advocate for remembering our past, especially when it comes to beer.”
Candy and Scott Mertie have commissioned the following beer-related historic markers:
* The Nashville Brewery marker was erected on Sixth Avenue South in Pie Town at the original location of the Nashville Brewing Company (1859-1890) and the Wm. Gerst Brewing Company (1890-1954).
* The Germantown Brewery District marker is located on Fifth Ave North. and recognizes the four neighborhood breweries that operated in Germantown in the 1860s.
* The Nashville Porter and Ale Brewery marker is located at 1901 Charlotte Ave. in Midtown. The brewery was originally established in 1815.
* The Brewery at Mill Creek marker is located on Elm Hill Pike at Massman Drive. That facility also was established in 1815.
* The Tennessee/Spring Water Brewery marker is located at the BNA Aircraft Observation Area on Vultee Boulevard. The brewery was established in 1858.
Mertie, a local healthcare executive, is the author of Nashville Brewing (Arcadia Publishing; 2006), owner of the Nashville Brewing Company and a board member of the Metro Historical Commission Foundation.
Publix looks to hire 1,000 employees in Nashville area
Publix Super Markets will host a three-week hiring event at each of its Nashville stores starting Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m.
According to a release, Florida-based Publix looks to fill 1,000 retail positions in all departments including customer service, bakery, meat and produce.
“Publix is continuously recognized as one of the best places in America to work and we’re looking for talented associates to help us continue that tradition,” Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager, said in the release. “Nashvillians can build successful careers at Publix, not just as associates, but as owners of our company.”
No appointments are needed. However, participants will need to fill out an applications before visiting a store for their walk in interview at apply.publix.jobs.
The hiring effort will take place each Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 22 to Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all area Publix locations.
Publix bills itself as the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates. The company operates 1,282 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
