Nashville International Airport officials have released the Air Service Strategic Plan Update, with BNA ranking fifth nationally among U.S. airports in terms of capacity recovery since COVID-19 hit.
Specifically, airlines utilizing BNA have recovered 85 percent of their seat capacity, with the airport trailing facilities in Salt Lake City (97 percent), Denver (90 percent), Charlotte (88 percent) and Dallas/Fort Worth (88 percent).
The U.S. average is 70 percent.
The study notes BNA surpassed 1.3 million passengers by May’s end, 83 percent of the figure from the same period in 2019.
Relatedly, Nashville International Airport ranks as the nation’s eighth largest Southwest Airlines station. It has ranked 12th prior to the pandemic.
As of the first quarter’s end, Nashville ranked 25th nationally for O&D passengers (those boarding at the first or last points of a one-way itinerary) served with 5 million.
BNA also saw a 5 percent increase (from August 2019 to August 2021) in seat departures as cuts at nearby airports have driven customers to use Nashville as their point of departure for air travel.
Of note, of the top 10 domestic markets not served by BNA, nine are located west of the Mississippi River (with only West Palm Beach to the east of Nashville.
Amazon reaches 2,000 hires
Amazon.com Inc has hired more than 2,000 employees for its Nashville operations, with some of the new staffers working at the company's recently opened tower in Nashville Yards, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Relatedly, work continues on the second tower that will comprise Amazon’s $230 million Operations Center of Excellence.
NBJ reports Amazon's hiring pace has averaged about 63 hires every month since the company announced the Operations Center of Excellence in late 2018. The Seattle-based company has hired about 1,000 people since its August 2020 announcement that it had added its 1,000th employee.
With the hirings, Amazon ranks among the largest private-sector employers with offices downtown (only Bridgestone Americas and HCA Healthcare Inc. can rival Amazon).
NBJ reports Amazon continues to operate at temporary office space at 401 Commerce St. and has negotiated for the first opportunity to take additional potential office space at Nashville Yards.
First Horizon named official bank of Fifth + Broadway
Memphis-based First Horizon Bank has been named the “Official Bank” of downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway.
According to a release, First Horizon will have signage, digital kiosks and ATMs on the property, as well as opportunities to host special events.
“This alliance represents another step in our company’s commitment to the Nashville community,” Carol Yochem, First Horizon Bank Middle Tennessee region president, said in the release. “We look forward to incorporating this magnificent venue into our outreach efforts through exciting events and other activities that celebrate life in our great city.”
Tom Miller, Fifth + Broadway general manager, said First Horizon is a “perfect partner” for the downtown development, which offer office, residential, retail and restaurant.
