Nashville Yards master developer Southwest Value Partners Thursday announced the completion of several upgrades to The Union Station Nashville Yards hotel.
According to a release, the next phase of improvements, slated to be completed in summer, will include a restaurant concept located at the original Broadway entrance and that has functioned for decades as a meeting room. The future concept will reopen the building to the street for alfresco dining and libations “in a lively atmosphere that blends history with modern accoutrements.”
“The Union Station Nashville Yards, Autograph Collection, is a crown jewel of Nashville, widely recognized as one of the most visually stunning structures in our city and a top hotel destination in the country,” Cary Mack, SWVP managing partner, said in the release. “When Southwest Value Partners acquired the property last summer, we immediately began taking steps to restore this landmark to its former grandeur.”
The restoration elements have included: cleaning and repairing the historic limestone façade in accordance with National Park Service recommendations; enhancing landscaping to highlight the heavy-stone Richardsonian-Romanesque design; repairing the 120-year-old slate roof and copper accents; restoring the four-story lobby interior; and installing “spa-quality” bathrooms in each room.
The Broadway hotel is part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels group.
Joe Bucher serves as SWVP director of strategic design and oversaw the work.
Southwest Value Partners paid $56 million for the hotel property in mid-2020 (read here).
Shokku Ramen opens in Hillsboro Village
The owners of Shokku Ramen, billed as Las Vegas’ only 24-hour ramen eatery, have opened in Hillsboro Village.
Shokku Ramen operates from the space last home to The Donut + Dog, located at 2127 Belcourt Ave.
The original Shokku Ramen location is located in the Sin City’s Chinatown district. Another location is planned for Houston. The Shokku Ramen menu features both traditional and unconventional Japanese ramen bowls, fried rices, dumplings, made-from-scratch broths, 24-hour marinated Japanese pork belly and various house-made spice options.
Read more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.