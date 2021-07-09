Nashville International Airport announced Friday record passenger volume in recent months — with the increases having vaulted BNA into the top 25 busiest airports in the United States.
According to a release, the average number of screened departures has topped 25,000 per day, higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic high average of 23,543 passengers per day.
The number of nonstop routes has increased to 88 markets, another record high.
The airport reports 251 commercial airline departures per day, below the all-time high of 272 daily departures but a major boost from the pandemic low of 78 daily departures.
With the increase, the Nashville airport has jumped from the 31st busiest airport in the United States to the 24th. The growth preceded Gov. Bill Lee’s recent announcement of a multi-million-dollar incentive program to pay out-of-state visitors to fly to Nashville and other major Tennessee cities.
“As the pandemic wanes, confidence has returned to air travel in Middle Tennessee, proving the strength of our market,” BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen said in the release. “We remain committed to working with our airline partners to provide a full range of travel options, and we foresee a bright future.”
