A luxury bus service is launching its first route in June between Washington, D.C., and Nashville.
Napaway Coach includes 18 private suites with a bed that can be folded into seats. The rooms have internet and a digital entertainment center, and tickets are selling for $125.
The inaugural Napaway trip leaves Washington, D.C., on June 17 at 10 p.m. and arrives in Nashville at approximately 7:30 a.m. the next morning. The return trip will leave Nashville the following night, arriving in Washington, D.C., Monday morning. Additional routes and times will be added in the future, according to a release.
In the release, founder Dan Aronov compared the sleeper coach favorably to flying.
“Not all time is created equal,” he said. “We’re trying to eliminate all the dead time involved in traveling, like spending most of the day in transit for a flight that might only take an hour or two in the air. With Napaway, there is no wasted time. You just board, relax, sleep and arrive at your destination."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.