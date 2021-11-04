JetBlue Airways has announced effective it will connect Nashville International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport beginning March 27, 2022.
A JetBlue release notes the nonstop flights will be offered twice daily but offers no other details.
The announcement comes not quite one year after JetBlue said it would begin offering nonstop service connecting Cancun and Nashville in March 2021 — the first international route for the airline from BNA (read here).
JetBlue also connects BNA with nonstop flights to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (read here).
By summer 2022, JetBlue will serve 16 nonstop destinations from LaGuardia, according to the release.
Billed as a low-cost airline, JetBlue, is based in Long Island City, New York, and typically ranks as one of the 10 largest North American airlines based on passengers carried.
