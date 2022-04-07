Brentwood-based hospitality company Groups360 has announced a $35 million raise, according to a press release.
The company, which also operates offices in London and Singapore, will use the funding round to expand further internationally.
Investors include Zigg Capital, Blackstone Innovations Investments and Fir Tree Partners, joining existing investors Accor, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Mariott International.
Groups360 looks to streamline processes for groups looking to book a block of hotel rooms and meeting spaces, using its GroupSync platform.
"Groups360 is reshaping the hospitality industry in a manner that makes booking groups simple, transparent, and efficient for both hotels and event organizers," Kemp Gallineau, Groups360 CEO, said in the release.
