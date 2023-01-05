Frontier
Courtesy of Frontier

Denver-based budget fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced Thursday it has launched year-round nonstop service connecting Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

One-way fares start at $49 with the service to be offered three times per week, according to a release.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.