Denver-based budget fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced Thursday it has launched year-round nonstop service connecting Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).
One-way fares start at $49 with the service to be offered three times per week, according to a release.
The move follows Frontier having begun seasonal service between the two airports in 2016. That flight — which was later discontinued — followed the announcement, earlier that year, that Frontier would begin soon offering daily nonstop service connecting BNA to Las Vegas.
In January 2016, BNA officials announced that Frontier would offer service, which started in April of that year, to Chicago, Orlando and Philadelphia. Today, the airline continues to offer nonstop travel from BNA to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Philadelphia, with the Chicago service having been discontinued.
“We’re thrilled to be connecting Nashville to one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Southwestern United States,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier senior vice president of commercial, said in the release. “Those in the greater Nashville area now have access to more convenient and affordable flight options.”
Frontier Airlines offers customers the chance to purchase options a la carte or in one bundle that includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees and priority boarding. The company, which generated $906 million in revenue in third quarter 2022, operates 115 A320 aircraft and has about 230 new Airbus planes on order.