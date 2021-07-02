Nashville-based entrepreneur Mark Cleveland is bringing the sandy beaches of Florida to SoBro.
Specifically, Cleveland has created Little Chill Beach on a sunbaked triangular lot at 400 Lafayette St. The empty lot — now filled with sand and surrounded by an aqua fence — is bordered by Lafayette Street, Ash/Division streets, and Fourth Avenue South. Of note, Cleveland has envisioned boutique hotel Stanza for the tiny site — a mere 5,000 square feet — since 2016.
Little Chill Beach — which will open on July 4 to invited guests only and then be available for membership usage thereafter — will serve as transitional usage until work starts on the hotel project. Cleveland envisions Little Chill Beach as a pop-up business of sorts.
The CEO and co-founder of ride-share services business Hytch Rewards, Cleveland said the July 4 event at Little Chill Beach will be a private affair and feature Mat Britain playing steel drums and a food truck offering Colombian cuisine. The event will start at 5 p.m.
Roughly one week later, the faux beach will be open to the general public. Cleveland said visitors will be allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages and food, with admission granted via a $100 membership that will be valid indefinitely. He said memberships fees can be adjusted for those who are visiting the city briefly.
Cleveland said the team who helped get the “beach” operational include wife Jenny Pruitt and daughters Savannah and Piper Cleveland. Two dumptrucks full of sand were required.
“I learned how to use a Bobcat,” Cleveland said with a chuckle.
“Metro was very helpful expediting the process for the pop-up beach,” he added. “The views of the sunset to the west and to where the fireworks will be to the north will be spectacular from the ‘top’ of Lafayette.”
Cleveland is not the disclosing the cost to get Little Chill Beach operational but noted the idea was born during a recent trip to a tropical locale.
“This is intended as much for locals who want a beach-like vibe in which to chill as it is our visitors to the city,” he said.
If Stanza materializes, it will rise 14 to 15 stories and offer about 240 rooms, a rooftop bar and a basement speakeasy bar (read more here). Cleveland is not ready to announce a groundbreaking date.
