Officials with Canadian airline WestJet have announced they will begin in May nonstop service between Nashville International Airport and Vancouver.
According to a release, the addition of the flight connecting BNA and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will mean Calgary-based WestJet has nonstop service from Nashville to Canada’s five largest cities: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.
The seasonal route between BNA and YVR will be offered twice weekly, via 737 aircraft, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning May 19 through Oct. 9.
“International travel is a major priority at BNA, and we are thrilled to usher in another nonstop international flight to meet the growing needs of our passengers,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release. “We’ve been working on adding Vancouver for some time, and we’re ecstatic to see that our passengers will now have easy access to Canada’s five largest cities.”
WestJet ranks as Canada’s second-largest air carrier, trailing only Air Canada. Founded in 1994, WestJet provides scheduled and charter air service to more than 100 destinations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
Vancouver is located near the Pacific Ocean in western Canada and offers a population of about 2.6 million in its greater metropolitan area.