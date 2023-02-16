WestJet

WestJet Boeing 787 taking off from Vancouver International Airport

 Photo: Alvin Man

Officials with Canadian airline WestJet have announced they will begin in May nonstop service between Nashville International Airport and Vancouver.

According to a release, the addition of the flight connecting BNA and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will mean Calgary-based WestJet has nonstop service from Nashville to Canada’s five largest cities: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.