Nashville International Airport announced Tuesday that Flair Airlines will offer nonstop service via BNA to Canadian cities Edmonton and Toronto, with both flights to operate twice-weekly beginning in April 2022.
According to a release, Edmonton is a first-ever route for the airport. Flair’s Toronto flight adds to existing nonstop service from Nashville to Ontario via Air Canada and WestJet. BNA also offers service to Calgary, courtesy of WestJet.
Flair Airlines is offering tickets connecting Edmonton and Nashville for one-way fares as low as $84.28 for flights departing BNA and return flights as low as $79.29. For context, various carriers typically charge a minimum of $300 for round-trip service connecting the airport to the Canadian cities.
Based in Edmonton, Flair bills itself as an independent ultra-low-cost carrier. Is services airports in Arizona, California, Florida and Nevada. Stephen Jones serves as Flair president and CEO
This brings Nashville International Airport’s number of airlines offering service to 17.
Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO, said accessing Canada “will be even easier” with Flair's nonstop service to Edmonton and Toronto.
