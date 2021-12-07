Spirit Airlines is adding a new daily direct flight from Nashville International Airport.
The budget airline will begin operating a daily flight to Philadelphia International Airport on May 11.
Philadelphia is getting six additional new routes as part of the announced expansion.
Spirit first began operations out of BNA in 2019 with five routes. The airline added a Nashville-LaGuardia route earlier this year.
The Florida-based company in February 2020 announced plans to relocate its 24/7 operational control center from South Florida to Cool Springs. The project was expected to create more than 300 new jobs in Williamson County, but it was later scrapped.
