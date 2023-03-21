Two-year-old Breeze Airways will cease operations indefinitely via Nashville International Airport as of May 15.
Two-year-old Breeze Airways will cease operations indefinitely via Nashville International Airport as of May 15.
Flights booked with the airline for dates after that point will be refunded.
“We see Nashville as a great opportunity for us and fully expect we will back,” Gareth Edmondson-Jones, Breeze spokesperson, told the Post.
The ceasing of operations comes after Breeze began service in Nashville in May 2022 with nonstop service via BNA to Akron and Canton, Ohio. The budget carrier later added service connecting Nashville to White Plains, N.Y.; Hartford, Conn.; and Tulsa, Okla.
Edmonson-Jones said Breeze Airways saw “solid business” with its BNA service; however, its plans and resources are being redirected.
“We have many markets in the country that are over-performing and are focused on those,” he said.
Breeze began service in May 2021 primarily in the U.S. East and Southeast. In 2022, the company expanded, adding coast-to-coast flights and, at one time, offering nonstop routes between 31 cities in 19 states.
Breeze Airways was founded by David Neeleman, who previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue and Azul Linhas Aereas, Airline Weekly reports.
