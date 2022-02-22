Air Canada and Nashville International Airport officials Tuesday announced a year-round nonstop route between Nashville and Montreal.
According to a release, the service will begin twice weekly on June 2 and grow to three times weekly on June 25. The route connecting BNA and Montréal–Trudeau International Airport began as a seasonal offering in mid-2020.
The release notes route will be via Air Canada Express’ 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft and will offer both business class and economy class cabins (the release does not note expected ticket prices). Originally, and as announced in late 2019, Air Canada was to have offered seasonal service connecting Nashville and Montreal but that effort failed to materialize due to COVID-19.
The flights will timed to provide connectivity through Air Canada’s North American and International network to Shanghai, Tokyo, Paris and London, the release notes.
“With overall travel demand accelerating, our new flights linking Nashville and Montreal will be of interest to customers looking to explore Quebec, as well as Canadians eager to discover Nashville’s renowned music scene, leisure and cultural activities,” Mark Galardo, Air Canada senior vice president, network planning and revenue management, said in the release. “Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Montreal international hub.”
Air Canada serves nearly 220 airports on six continents. It bills itself as among the 25 largest airlines in the world and, prior to the pandemic, typically served more than 50 million customers per year.
