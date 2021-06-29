Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel announced Tuesday new nonstop services connecting Nashville International Airport to airports in Palm Springs, California; Melbourne, Florida; and Jacksonville.
According to a release, the Palm Springs and Melbourne (near Orlando) routes are new nonstops from BNA. The service to all locations will begin in November, with Palm Springs offering a seasonal winter/spring schedule.
The announcement follows a February announcement that Allegiant will offer nonstop services, now operational connecting BNA to airports in Albany, New York; Boise, Idaho; McAllen, Texas; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
And in mid-January, Allegiant said it will offer services connecting BNA to Key West, Florida as well as Greensboro, North Carolina. Those flights operate twice weekly, with the routes having begun early this month.
In addition, Allegiant in early 2020 announced nine nonstop seasonal routes via BNA, including to Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Norfolk and, as noted, Greensboro.
“With air travel back on the rise, Allegiant continues to help strengthen the market for Middle Tennessee, and we appreciate their commitment to this region,” Robert Ramsey, BNA executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in the release.
“These new routes mean additional options for travelers, especially in popular vacation destinations, and add to an increasing roster of flights available at Nashville International Airport,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.