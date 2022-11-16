Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air announced Wednesday nonstop service connecting Nashville International Airport to airports in Provo, Utah, and Akron, Ohio.
The announcement follows a similar announcement in February (read here), with Allegiant noting it will connect BNA to airports in Providence, Rhode Island; Roanoke, Virginia; and Washington, D.C.
According to a release, the routes via BNA will begin in February 2023.
Details of the just-announced flights related to connectivity via Nashville International Airport are as follows:
• Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Feb. 15, with one-way fares as low as $59.
• Akron, Ohio via Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) – beginning Feb. 15, with one-way fares as low as $37.
"Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City," Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in the release. "The region has so much to offer, and these new flights will start just in time to plan spring and summer vacations."
Allegiant Air was founded in 1997 as WestJet Express and is owned by publicly traded Allegiant Travel Company. The company announced in January an agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 new 737 MAX aircraft.