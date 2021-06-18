The local office of Atlanta-based airport services provider ABM Aviation will lay off 90 workers, effective June 30.
The employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, according to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The documents notes the layoffs are permanent.
The ABM employees work at 1 Terminal Drive, with the company operating three other Nashville International Airport-area offices. The Post was unable to determine how many employees will remain at the location.
For BNA, ABM operates a fleet of 28 shuttles and buses (each running on compressed natural gas).
With locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, 20-year-old ABM offers services related to cargo, cleaning, ground transportation, passenger services, ramp handling and security. It does business as Air Serv Corp. Its parent company (Ticker: ABM) trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is valued at about $3 billion.
