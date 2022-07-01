Nashville International Airport has announced a record-breaking 12-month period for number of passengers, with 18.4 million travelers collectively.
For the fiscal year that ended June 30, and according to a release, the figure is 7 percent higher than the 17.1 million mark of the previous record year 2019 (read here).
In addition, BNA served 840,258 departing passengers in May, the largest number of screened passengers in a single month the airport has ever seen. On June 26, BNA recorded a record-breaking 33,317 screened passengers.
The airport is now averaging 261 daily airline departures to 97 nonstop destinations, which include four countries, 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The fiscal year ended as airport officials recently announced a $1.4 billion expansion that will include updates to two concourses, an air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and baggage handling system upgrades (read here).
Of note, airlines new to the airport and that started operations this past fiscal year include Avelo, Breeze, Swoop and Flair. New international routes added were Air Canada (Montreal) and Flair (Edmonton), while BNA also saw the return of British Airways (London–Heathrow) during the year.
Nashville International Airport braces for a Fourth of July weekend that could see airports nationwide face delays and cancellations. The New York Times reports 13 million people are expected to fly on U.S. carriers for the three-day holiday period.
“We anticipate that our passenger numbers will continue to rise and we are excited about our plans to accommodate this growth,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In