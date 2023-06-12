Two Nashville companies have been picked to be part of a sports tech-focused accelerator program.
The Techstars Sports Accelerator is being held in Indianapolis this summer for the fifth year, with participating companies working on products related to streaming, ticketing, sports media and other sports-centric technologies.
The two Nashville startups are RootNote and SoBet. Here’s how Techstars describes the businesses in a release:
"RootNote saves entertainment brands hours of valuable time every week by aggregating and activating metrics from their favorite apps, tools, and platforms — all in one place. RootNote’s unique structure integrates with any data source, allowing users to easily access the platform and share crucial metrics and unified insights to anyone and everyone, from marketing, content, and data departments to talent, brands, and agencies."
"SoBet is a sports betting media platform that hosts short form betting content from independent experts, empowering the next generation of sports fans to make more informed decisions. By delivering expert content in easy to digest methods, SoBet aims to increase transparency and create a more modern sports media ecosystem. As a creator-led platform, SoBet offers a community-based approach to fan engagement designed to enhance fan experience, foster engagement and healthier habits."
Eleven other companies — from New York, Silicon Valley and Miami, among other cities — are participating.
Techstars was launched in 2006 in Colorado and has since expanded to dozens of cities worldwide, with different programs aimed at various industries. Participants, selected from an applicant pool, are given funding and mentorship in exchange for equity. The startups are also connected to other potential funders, including via an end-of-program demo day.
“The summit and demo day combine to bring leading VCs, experienced founders, program mentors and industry insiders from the accelerator’s partners in Indy and from around the world to NCAA’s HQ for one of the industry’s most valuable learning and networking opportunities,” program managing director Jordan Fliegel said in the release.
Other Nashville startups previously have participated in Techstars programs, including Hurdl and GameWisp.