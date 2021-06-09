Simple Logistics Solutions (SiLo) officials announced Wednesday that the company will establish operations in Nashville, a move expected to yield 92 jobs.
According to a release, the move represents a roughly $712,000 investment, with SiLo to have its headquarters operations at 414 Union St. in the central business district’s Philips Plaza building. As the Post reported earlier this week, LP Building Solutions is relocating its headquarters to Broadwest from Philips Plaza (read here).
A recently founded truckload freight brokerage, SiLo concentrates in specialized, oversized open-deck truck shipments. The company works with both shippers and carriers to arrange the transport of goods across the United States and Canada.
SiLo co-founder and vice president Luke Hilko previously served as head of sales, new products, at Nashville-based KeepTruckin. Co-founder and president Andy Shiels once worked as president of Charleston, South Carolina-based One Point Logistics.
“We are proud to establish our corporate citizenship here in Nashville,” Hilko said in the release. “We're excited and ready to grow through diverse local talent from the rich university presence and the solid transportation industry players Tennessee has to offer. Our recent investment in our downtown Nashville office space has positioned us with a reliable location to bring in both experienced and entry-level professionals that will support our continued growth.”
The release does not note if the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development is providing incentives to SiLo. Hiring is underway.
TDECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in the release the state has supported during the past five years nearly 65 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in approximately 19,000 job commitments and $2 billion in capital investment.
