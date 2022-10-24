Officials with advertising technology solutions provider Spiny.ai have announced the company will be emerging from beta for a product launch, with Nashville Capital Network (NCN) and other investors having raised $2.5 million to support the effort.
Through Spiny, digital publishers can manage and scale businesses while using a platform to understand their audience, manage editorial teams and grow revenue. Specifically, the technology company's Bid Roll allows users to more effectively than otherwise monetize their content with minimal ad operations resources required.
According to a release, Spiny was founded by Nana Nyantekyi, Shannon Terry and Andrew Johnson, whose collective resumes include work with CBS Sports, Rivals.com, 247Sports and Comicbook.com. Nyantekyi serves as CEO.
Spiny anchor clients include, On3.com and Outsider.com, which were founded by Terry.