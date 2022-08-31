Adriana Gascoigne

Adriana Gascoigne

Nonprofit organization Girls in Tech has announced the relocation of its headquarters to Nashville.   

According to a press release, the organization's move from Silicon Valley is the result of the Nashville's growing tech sector.  

Tags

KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.