Nonprofit organization Girls in Tech has announced the relocation of its headquarters to Nashville.
According to a press release, the organization's move from Silicon Valley is the result of the Nashville's growing tech sector.
“When I started Girls in Tech, I never would have imagined we’d mark our 15th anniversary by moving to the South, but much has changed in tech and society,” founder and CEO Adriana Gascoigne said. “We’ve received such a warm welcome from the mayor and the Nashville business community, and it feels like the perfect place for us as tech evolves away from the ivory towers of San Francisco and into a more diverse world.”
The organization plans to celebrate its anniversary with Mayor John Cooper during a conference in Nashville on Sept. 7.
“Nashville is proud to be the new home of Girls in Tech,” Cooper said in a release. “There is no more important task than preparing our young people for the jobs of the future — and doing so in a way that prioritizes equity and inclusion for all. What a fantastic opportunity for Nashville to have an organization doing this kind of meaningful work in our backyard.”
Girls in Tech was founded in 2007 and has a membership of more than 130,000 women and allies in 50 cities and 38 countries.
KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.
