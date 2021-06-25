Mobile marketing platform SlickText has tapped former Ramsey Solutions official Brandon Kellogg to serve as vice president of product management, a new position for the growing Nashville-based company.
A one-time director of product management for a sector of Ramsey Solutions, Kellogg has since served as a senior director of real estate for Pennsylvania-based McKissock and most recently was director of software development for Colibri Group, also located in Pennsylvania.
According to a press release, he brings to the role more than 25 years of experience leading mid- to large-scale software development projects, which he will leverage to enhance SlickText’s existing product and technology.
“Brandon has spent over two decades crafting and engineering people-first solutions,” Matt Baglia, CEO of SlickText, said in the release. “By joining our team, he’ll help continue SlickText’s growth and momentum both as a company and as a leading text marketing solution.”
“Not only will he bridge the gap between business and product goals, but he’ll help us better relate to our customers and their pain points across all industries we serve.”
This is SlickText’s fourth major leadership appointment this year, alongside Rob Trumble as COO, Brian Wilson as chief revenue officer and Meg Scales as chief marketing officer.
