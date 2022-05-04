Electric automaker Rivian and Nashville-based solar company Clearloop are partnering on a new solar energy production facility.
The project, located on 80 acres in Henry County east of Nashville, will help California-based Rivian generate a megawatt of renewable electricity. The facility can generate 6.75 megawatts in total — enough to power approximately 1,000 homes annually.
Rivian’s goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations within a decade. The company will continue to build charging networks across the nation with plans to match all kilowatt-hour Rivian owners drive with renewable energy purchases. Rivian has already provided upfront funding for one megawatt, which will cover electricity used by Rivian Waypoints chargers in Tennessee state parks and other projects.
The Henry County facility will also enable local companies, through local power providers, to access renewable energy.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest from local businesses, and we’re pleased we can help them meet their targets while also generating revenue that helps keep our rates stable for our customers,” said Terry Wimberley, president and CEO of local power provider Paris BPU. “As part of Silicon Ranch, Clearloop’s partnership with Rivian showed us how as a rural power company we can use renewable energy certificates as an economic development tool for our community.”
Rivian said that putting renewable facilities in places like Tennessee, rather than California, can be more efficient in reducing carbon outputs.
“Corporations have played a major role in growing renewables, but we’re arriving at a point where we need to evolve our approaches to truly decarbonize the nation’s entire grid,” Laura Zapata, Clearloop co-founder and CEO, said in a news release. “Clearloop is opening up a new solar financing mechanism that focuses on the carbon impacts rather than the megawatt-hours. Rivian’s willingness to think creatively and take this different path is a key enabler.”
Both Silicon Ranch and Clearloop were co-founded by former Gov. Phil Bredesen. In 2021, Silicon Ranch acquired Clearloop.
