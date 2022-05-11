Tennessee led the nation in tech industry job growth between the end of 2019 and the end of 2021, according to a new report from the Technology Councils of America.
The state showed a 7.6 percent increase in tech jobs during the two-year period. Idaho followed closely behind at 7.5 percent, with Washington, Utah and North Carolina rounding out the top five.
Since just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of remote tech jobs posted per month has jumped dramatically by 421 percent, meaning that many of the new tech workers in Nashville are not working for local companies.
Despite the relative growth in Nashville, traditional tech hubs like the Bay Area, New York City and Washington, D.C. are still adding the most tech jobs, the report found.
The top tech employer in Nashville is Asurion, according to the TECNA research.
“It’s no surprise that companies and workers are moving to Tennessee,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said in a release. “Our pro-business state, with our high-quality schools and safe communities, is the perfect place to raise a family. Since 2010, we’ve had an almost 50 percent increase in graduates in engineering-related fields, many of whom enjoy careers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 National Security Complex. Tennessee continues to be a leading destination for Americans from all across the country.”
