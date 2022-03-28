Last week, the Greater Nashville Technology Council named seasoned IT veteran Elise Cambournac as its new CEO. Elise is taking the reins from Brian Moyer, who was the longest-tenured leader of the 22-year-old organization.
The Nashville Post spoke with the new leader on her decision to switch from the corporate world to the nonprofit and her plans for the organization.
You’ve worked in the corporate world for more than 20 years. What attracted you to a nonprofit position?
Nonprofits allow people to achieve a greater sense of purpose. I felt that at this point in my career my sense of purpose would be much stronger with the Tech Council. In this position, I will be able to combine that sense of purpose with a mission. It’s really the perfect position as it allows me to apply the skills I’ve learned over my career to achieve that mission.
What do you see as the mission of the GNTC?
The mission of the Tech Council has not changed — NTC will continue to focus on growing the tech ecosystem by engaging and growing the community. We will continue working with our local universities and nonprofits like Nashville Software School to cultivate talent. We will build on our economic development efforts to recruit tech companies to relocate here.
There were more than 120 applicants from across the country who applied for this position. Did the recruiting firm approach you or did you seek out the position?
I spoke with Brian about the position at a Christmas party in mid-December and a few weeks later, the search firm reached out to me and I began the application process. I’m so humbled and honored to have been chosen for the position.
Under Moyer’s leadership, GNTC grew its membership and staff by 50 percent, secured nearly $3 million in grant commitments for workforce development and tech education and established Tech Hill Commons. How will you continue to build on the progress GNTC has made?
I have ideas, but it’s too early to decide if those ideas will be the best route. In the first months, I will be engaging with our stakeholders, partners and members to learn about their needs, ideas and goals. Those inflection points will shape how our team will move forward and continue to build on the success achieved thus far.
