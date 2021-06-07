The board of nurse education platform OnSomble has named a veteran of the health and employee benefits space to take over as CEO from Enderson Miranda.
Eric Parmenter comes to Nashville-based OnSomble, which focuses on behavior diagnostics and competency and compliance management among other things, after about a year at League Inc., where he was vice president of health solutions. Before that, he worked with Collective Health, Evolent Health, Towers Watson and Grant Thornton, among others. In all, he has more than 30 years of experience in health care technology and consulting.
“Eric will enhance our client business and recruit top candidates to the OnSomble team,” said Roxane Spitzer, a member of the OnSomble board. “He is the perfect person to reach more hospitals and health care organizations that want to build their competency and professional opportunities for nurse caregivers.”
Miranda had led OnSomble since late 2017 and had been its president and COO since early 2014. The company, which is partly owned by local software development DevDigital through its Kernel Equity arm, markets a cloud-based platform that uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to deliver competency-based professional development.
Parmenter is a candidate for a doctorate in business psychology at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. He also is an author and an adjunct professor teaching behavioral economics at Lipscomb University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.