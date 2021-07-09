The Nashville chapter of the Blacks in Technology Foundation has announced Amazon as the title sponsor of BIT-Nashville for the next year.
According to a release, BIT is a global nonprofit with over 14,000 members in seven countries. Its goal is to increase the number of Blacks working within the tech sector, while facilitating the advancement of those already in the industry.
BIT membership is free and many training programs are free or subsidized by corporate sponsors, including Disney, Citi and, now for the Nashville chapter, Amazon.
Local tech company Rachel + Winfree Consulting organized the Nashville chapter of the BIT earlier this year in an effort to grow and connect the city's Black tech community.
“Naming Amazon as the title sponsor for the year is such an exciting milestone for BIT-Nashville,” Holly Rachel (pictured), BIT-Nashville co-organizer and president, said in a release. “This title sponsorship will provide many opportunities for BIT-Nashville to grow and reach even more people. It will benefit the Nashville Black tech community by helping us keep membership free, supporting more BIT-Nashville member programs, and giving us the means to support other local organizations that are doing important work for our community.”
Nossi College of Art taps Eckert for board work
Officials with the Nashville-based Nossi College of Art have announced the addition of Tom Eckert, corporate chef for Morph Hospitality Group, to the 2021-22 culinary arts program advisory board.
Eckert joins six other Nashville-based industry leaders with backgrounds in hospitality, restaurant operations and culinary arts who will advise the curriculum for Nossi’s newly launched two-year associate degree program.
Prior to joining Morph Hospitality Group (known for its Nashville restaurants Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Mockingbird, Tansuo and Chaatable), Eckert served as a sous chef under Maneet Chauhan, judge on Food Network’s Chopped and owner of Morph Hospitality Group.
Eckert earned his degree in culinary arts from the Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago. He served as executive chef at Deliro, a Latin fusion tapas restaurant in Naperville, Illinois, before moving to Nashville in 2017 to serve as corporate chef for Morph.
“As the chef behind some of Nashville’s most popular restaurants, Tom is helping continuously raise the bar for the food scene in Nashville,” Cyrus Vatandoost, executive vice president at Nossi College of Art, said in a release. “His impressive industry experience makes him an incredible addition to our culinary advisory board, and I know our students will benefit from the expertise he’ll bring to our program.”
Additional Nossi culinary program advisory board members include: Cory Coleman (director of operations, Luckey Hospitality), Andrea Duncan (manager, Ole Red Nashville), Tabor Luckey (hospitality group founder, Luckey Hospitality), Bonnie Mason (Ryman Hospitality Partners), Garrett Pittler (COP specialist, US Foods) and Donald Ferguson (executive chef, Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club).
Country Fusion fitness studio opens
Fitness studio Country Fusion has opened its first location, with the Nashville-based operation located near The Nashville Palace and Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.
The address is 2416 Music Valley Drive.
Founded in 2016, Country Fusion now has 250 instructors worldwide (including in Australia, Spain and the U.S.) who teach online and in local gyms such as YMCAs. The Nashville studio opening marks the first brick-and-mortar location for the brand.
The Country Fusion fitness program is based on classic and new country line dances and infuses four non-country dances (such as swing, bachata, salsa and merengue). Elizabeth Mooney, a New York professional dancer and choreographer and an Off-Broadway producer and actress, is the founder.
“Whether you’re a Nashville resident looking for a calorie-burning dance workout or you’re a tourist wanting to learn to line dance before hitting the honky-tonks, Country Fusion is for everyone,” Mooney said in the release.
A five class pack is priced at $65, while an unlimited membership costs $99 per month. Guests who want to try the workout will receive 50 percent off their first class.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
