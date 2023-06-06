A veteran group of Nashville technology sector officials announced Tuesday the launch of The Innovation Studio with the goal of building startups working on artificial intelligence products.

Brian Moyer

Brian Moyer

Founders and directors include Brian Moyer, former CEO of the Greater Technology Council; Tim Estes, founder and former CEO of Nashville tech company Digital Reasoning; Peter Rousos, director of new venture development for the Vanderbilt University Center for Technology Transfer & Commercialization; Matt DiMaria, former CEO at Mindful and CEO-in-residence at Alpine Investors; and Lerry Wilson, senior director at Splunk.