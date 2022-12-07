The Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin region saw a 5.9-percent increase in nonfarm payroll employment from October 2021 to October 2022, the fifth largest jump among nearly 300 regions around the country, according to a new report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The increase represents nearly 64,000 added jobs. Nashville’s leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest gains, at 15.3 percent, while the “information” sector (including tech) saw a 1.1-percent decrease year-over-year as job growth in that industry reversed after registering double-digit gains earlier in 2022.
The largest year-over-year percentage employment gains were in Atlantic City, Charleston, Dallas and Houston.
Over the same period, 46 of the 51 biggest metropolitan areas saw an increase in nonfarm employment. Nearby, Memphis saw an increase of 3 percent, Louisville registered a 4-percent increase and Atlanta saw a 5.4-percent jump.
“When you look at what’s behind the Nashville MSA’s growth, it comes down to a number of factors,” said Jeff Hite, chief economic development officer for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Economic factors like a balanced and diverse economy support our stable, business-friendly, tax-friendly climate. But you also need an overall atmosphere that’s collaborative, creative and trendy. Nashville is one of the few cities where you can check all those boxes, and still have the space and opportunity to create your own path.”