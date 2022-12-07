The Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin region saw a 5.9-percent increase in nonfarm payroll employment from October 2021 to October 2022, the fifth largest jump among nearly 300 regions around the country, according to a new report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The increase represents nearly 64,000 added jobs. Nashville’s leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest gains, at 15.3 percent, while the “information” sector (including tech) saw a 1.1-percent decrease year-over-year as job growth in that industry reversed after registering double-digit gains earlier in 2022.